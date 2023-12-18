House Democrats Launch Inquiry into Diversified Energy’s Risky Business Model

Summary: House Democrats have initiated an inquiry into Diversified Energy Co., the largest owner of US oil and gas wells, expressing concerns over the company’s unconventional business practices and their potential consequences on taxpayers and the environment. Led New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone, the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent a nine-page letter to Diversified CEO Rusty Hutson Jr., requesting information on the company’s methane emissions and business strategies. Diversified specializes in purchasing old and underproductive wells, keeping them operational for extended periods, which poses the risk of leaving behind billions of dollars in cleanup costs for state governments. Additionally, these old wells are prone to methane leakage, a significant contributor to climate change. House Democrats argue that Diversified’s approach could undermine global efforts to combat climate change. Despite lacking the power to issue subpoenas due to Republicans holding the majority in the committee, Democrats are determined to hold Diversified accountable for its actions.

In their letter, the House Democrats highlighted a Bloomberg Green investigation conducted in 2021, as well as subsequent reports the Ohio River Valley Institute, which shed light on the environmental risks associated with Diversified’s business model. With approximately 65,000 wells spanning from Pennsylvania to Texas, Diversified owns more wells than any other company in the US. Despite being the 22nd-largest gas producer, the company ranked as the fourth-largest methane emitter among oil and gas producers in 2022, according to a report commissioned the Clean Air Task Force based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. Diversified, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, trades shares on both the London and New York stock exchanges.

House Democrats aim to address the potential long-term environmental and financial consequences of Diversified’s approach and ensure that the company takes responsibility for mitigating methane emissions and contributing to cleanup efforts. While awaiting a response from Diversified, Democrats continue to advocate for stricter regulations to hold oil and gas companies accountable for their environmental impact. As the battle against climate change intensifies, the inquiry into Diversified Energy Co. signals a growing commitment among lawmakers to scrutinize and challenge businesses with questionable sustainability practices in the oil and gas industry.