Illinois Set to Reach $15 Minimum Wage 2025

Illinois is on track to reach a $15 minimum wage for non-tipped workers 2025, as part of a three-year plan. Starting from January 1, 2024, the hourly minimum wage for non-tipped employees will increase from $13 to $14. Tipped workers will also see a raise, with their minimum wage increasing from $7.80 to $8.40.

The upward trend will continue into 2025, where the statewide minimum wage for non-tipped workers will reach $15. Tipped workers, on the other hand, will have a minimum wage of $9. This is a significant step towards providing fairer wages for all workers, ensuring that their basic needs are met.

The push for a higher minimum wage is not limited to Illinois alone. Many states across the U.S. have been implementing gradual increases to address income disparities and support low-wage workers who struggle to make ends meet. The aim is to provide workers with a livable wage that reflects the rising costs of living.

In addition to the statewide efforts, Chicago officials recently approved the phasing out of the subminimum wage for tipped employees. This move aims to bring a uniform hourly minimum wage to all Chicago workers July 1, 2028. The process will begin on July 1, 2024, with incremental raises to ensure a smooth transition.

The increase in the minimum wage is a step towards creating a more equitable society, where individuals can earn a fair wage for their labor. As the new year approaches, Illinois takes another stride towards a $15 minimum wage, supporting workers and promoting economic stability.