New Helpline Aims to Provide Support and Solutions for Women and Girls in Kenya

A new helpline has been launched in Kenya to address the challenges faced women and girls and provide them with support and solutions. The initiative, called Nia Health Link, aims to assist individuals offering guidance and assistance on a range of issues.

Nia Health Link’s manager, Alice Onsarigo, explained that the platform aims to help adolescents navigate through the challenges of puberty. It provides a safe space for them to discuss topics such as reproductive health, sexuality, mental health, consent, and any other issues affecting them. The helpline operators are specially trained to answer questions and provide appropriate guidance.

Onsarigo emphasized the importance of providing accurate information and support, as many teenage girls lack knowledge about crucial topics. She shared that some girls had revealed their struggles when they did not have access to the information and resources offered the platform. The helpline aims to bridge this information gap and ensure that young girls can make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

To reach a wider audience, the helpline numbers will be displayed in public places to facilitate easy communication. Additionally, Nia Health Link is exploring the possibility of expanding its services to cover all 47 counties in Kenya. By collaborating with other organizations and communities, they hope to ensure that all Kenyan women and girls can access the help they need.

FAQ

Q: What is Nia Health Link?

A: Nia Health Link is a helpline in Kenya that provides support and solutions for women and girls.

Q: What issues does the helpline address?

A: The helpline addresses a range of issues, including reproductive health, puberty, sexuality, mental health, and consent.

Q: How can individuals seek help from the helpline?

A: Individuals can seek help making calls to the helpline number and speaking to trained operators who can provide appropriate guidance and referrals.

Q: Are the services available throughout Kenya?

A: Currently, the services are available in select counties, but efforts are being made to expand the program to cover all 47 counties in Kenya.