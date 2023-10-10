Is This Hotel Safety Routine Overkill or Just Good Precautions?

In a recent viral video, TikTok user Victoria (@Victoriasway) shares her elaborate seven-step safety routine for hotel stays. The video, which has been viewed over 16 million times, has sparked debate about whether the precautions are necessary or excessive.

Victoria’s safety routine includes steps such as placing a “do not disturb” sign on the outside of the door, locking the door with the deadbolt, covering the peephole, using a cloth to close the gap in the deadbolt, placing an ironing board under the door handle, rolling a towel and placing it behind the handle, and connecting the deadbolt and handle with a coat hanger.

While some viewers appreciate the thoroughness of Victoria’s safety routine, others argue that it is paranoia taken to the extreme. Critics claim that the steps are excessive and take away from the enjoyment of staying in a hotel. They question the practicality of spending so much time and effort on securing a hotel room.

However, hotel safety is a valid concern, and it is important to take precautions to protect oneself while traveling. It’s worth noting that Victoria’s routine may be more suitable for certain destinations or situations where security may be a higher priority.

In 2021, a former marine from the Netherlands shared his own hotel safety techniques in a viral TikTok video. He demonstrated three innovative methods using a belt, glass, and shower curtain rail to secure the door in a “triangular method.”

Ultimately, the level of precautions one takes for hotel safety is a personal choice. It’s essential to strike a balance between ensuring one’s well-being and enjoying the travel experience. It’s always wise to research the safety measures recommended for the specific destination and consult reliable sources for advice.

Sources:

– TikTok video Victoria (@Victoriasway)

– TikTok video former marine in the Netherlands

Note: URLs for the sources are not provided in the text.