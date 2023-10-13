Hot Wheels Let’s Race: A High-Octane Adventure Coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix has recently revealed exciting news for fans of the Hot Wheels toy franchise. The streaming giant announced that it will be adding a new series, titled Hot Wheels Let’s Race, to its animation lineup in 2024. Produced Mattel Television, the show promises to ignite the challenger spirit in every racer.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race follows the newest generation of racers as they embark on mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges. With hot rods, lowriders, and GT Scorchers making appearances, viewers can expect high-octane excitement and adrenaline-fueled adventures.

Mattel Inc.’s Vice President, Rob David, teased the upcoming series on his LinkedIn post, further building anticipation among Hot Wheels enthusiasts. David hinted at the inclusion of iconic Hot Wheels vehicles, promising an immersive experience for fans of the beloved toy franchise.

Sprite Animation Studios, based in Los Angeles, is the animation studio behind Hot Wheels Let’s Race. Having previously worked on popular Netflix projects like Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure and Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back, Sprite Animation Studios brings a wealth of experience and talent to the production.

While Netflix and Mattel have provided differing release date information, Netflix has revealed that the series will arrive in 2024. However, sources suggest that Hot Wheels Let’s Race is currently eyeing a release date in March 2023, pending any changes. Excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate the high-speed, action-packed series.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race is part of Mattel’s continued investment in entertainment, following the success of Barbie at the box office. Netflix has become a go-to platform for animated Mattel projects, with several already available for streaming, including Ever After High: Epic Winter and He-Man. This collaboration between Mattel and Netflix aims to entertain and engage audiences with beloved characters and thrilling stories.

Sources:

– Netflix

– The Toy Book