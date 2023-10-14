New Currencies, Identity Errors, and the Struggles of TV Content: Weekly Advertising Recap

This week in the advertising world, several noteworthy developments took place. Firstly, the industry is actively adopting new currencies, as demonstrated Paramount and iSpot’s recent currency deal. The growing power of Joint Industry Committees (JICs) in the measurement wars is also becoming evident, as they play a crucial role in connecting the dots of measurement. This commitment to new currencies is fostering innovation and choice within the industry.

Ad activation and measurement are being powered VideoAmp for Dentsu, with an initial campaign across seven networks. Innovid, on the other hand, is incorporating machine learning into CTV campaigns to automatically adjust based on performance. These advancements in competition are benefiting Inscape, which supplies the necessary screen-level data for these innovations.

The importance of identity in the advertising landscape cannot be understated. While cookie talk persists, marketers must now navigate new privacy laws and ensure they have the correct identity information. A recent study from CIMM and Truthset revealed that almost half of the data used for ad targeting is inaccurate, with some data providers performing as poorly as 30%. However, prioritizing accurate identity data is now more cost-effective than persisting with incorrect data.

In terms of transparency and context, Dentsu has combined forces with GumGum and IRIS.TV to gain more insight into video ad placements. This move aims to address the growing demand for transparency in the industry.

There seems to be a delay in new TV content as actor negotiations break down once again. The production logjam is expected to continue until these work stoppages are resolved.

Streaming services hold a firm grip on data, and other players in the industry are eager to access this valuable resource. However, it is unlikely that streaming services will readily share their data with external entities.

Lastly, Taylor Swift continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Not only has she achieved record-breaking success with her tour, but she is also poised for box office success without relying on the NFL.

Overall, the industry is experiencing shifts in currencies, focusing on identity accuracy, striving for transparency, and anticipating the resolution of TV content production challenges.

