Supercell Launches Highly Anticipated Game “mo.co” in the US

Supercell, the renowned mobile game developer, has officially launched its eagerly awaited new game, “mo.co,” in the United States. After weeks of anticipation, Android users can now join the adventure participating in the beta test. In this immersive gaming experience, players embark on a thrilling journey through new worlds filled with monsters, dungeons, and unexpected challenges.

As players don their monster hunting caps, they can join forces with Luna, Jax, and Manny, the lead characters of “mo.co.” Supercell invites players to take a leap into the unknown, where danger lurks at every turn but in a fun and exciting way.

The launch of “mo.co” marks another milestone for Supercell, known for its popular games such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. The company’s commitment to creating immersive and engaging gaming experiences has garnered a massive following worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: What platforms is “mo.co” available on?

A: Currently, “mo.co” is available exclusively to Android users in the United States. There has been no official announcement regarding its availability on other platforms or in other countries.

Q: Can I play “mo.co” on iOS devices?

A: As of now, “mo.co” is only accessible to Android users. However, it is possible that Supercell may release an iOS version in the future. Keep an eye out for updates from the developer.

Q: Is “mo.co” a free-to-play game?

A: During the beta test phase, “mo.co” can be played for free. However, it is unclear whether the game will adopt a free-to-play or a pay-to-play model upon its official release.

Q: What makes “mo.co” unique compared to other mobile games?

A: “mo.co” offers players an immersive and adventurous experience in a world filled with monsters and dungeons. With Supercell’s reputation for creating highly engaging games, “mo.co” is expected to provide a unique and exciting gameplay experience.

Q: Are there any plans for global expansion of “mo.co”?

A: While Supercell has launched the beta test for “mo.co” in the United States, there is no official information regarding its global expansion. The developer may consider expanding the game to other regions based on the success and feedback received during the beta test phase.

(source: mobileindustry.com)