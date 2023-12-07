Revamping Your Hot Cocoa Station with Elysian.living’s Creative TikTok Setup

In a recent viral TikTok video, Elysian.living showcases her exquisite hot cocoa drawer setup, taking the internet storm. Known for her aesthetically pleasing content, Elysian.living dedicates her channel to curating stunning kitchen containers, ice restocks, skincare and cleaning routines, and cozy vibes.

Taking inspiration from Elysian.living, here’s how you can revamp your hot cocoa station and bring a touch of magic to your winter indulgence.

Instead of opting for plain old hot cocoa packets, why not spice things up with a variety of holiday sprinkles? Mix different kinds together for a festive explosion of flavors. Despite the debate among commenters on whether to mix or keep them separate, experimenting with combinations can bring a delightful surprise to your taste buds.

But let’s not stop there. Add some crushed peppermint for a refreshing twist and experimental hot chocolate bombs that melt effortlessly into your cup, releasing a burst of chocolatey goodness. Snowflake-shaped marshmallows create a whimsical touch, while decadent sugar cookies provide a delicious accompaniment.

For an extra dose of luxury, include Belgian hot cocoa spoons that melt when stirred into your cup, creating a rich and velvety hot chocolate experience. And don’t forget to add various little treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.

While some commenters may argue about the longevity of unwrapped sugar cookies and marshmallows, Elysian.living assures us that they won’t last long enough to go stale. In her own words, “Listen, they’ll be gone in a day [because] I have no self-control.”

With Elysian.living’s hot cocoa drawer setup as inspiration, you can create a cozy and delightful winter haven for all your hot chocolate cravings. Embrace the holidays with a touch of magic and enjoy every sip of your customized hot cocoa creations. Cheers!