Man Lodges Complaint against Misleading Video of Boy Cleaning Surgical Equipment

A recent incident involving a video shared on social media has sparked controversy and prompted an internal inquiry at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. The video, which showed a young boy cleaning surgical equipment in the hospital’s bathroom, turned out to be a staged act designed to tarnish the hospital’s image.

According to the hospital’s Dean, Dr. Sivakumar, the boy’s father, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment, was the victim of this malicious act. The boy, who had come to visit his father, was instructed a stranger to clean the surgical instruments. Unbeknownst to the boy, the stranger filmed the act and shared it on social media with an intention to discredit the hospital.

Fortunately, an internal inquiry uncovered the truth behind the video. It was revealed that the stranger, identified as Inbaraj, had promised the boy a small sum of money as an incentive to carry out the task. The hospital authorities have now taken action lodging a complaint with the local police against Inbaraj.

Dr. Sivakumar expressed his disappointment and anger at this incident, stating that it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the hospital. He further added that he has written to the Collector and Superintendent of Police, urging them to register a case against the person responsible for the misleading video.

Misleading information circulating on social media can have serious consequences, and this incident serves as a reminder of the need for caution and verification before sharing such content. It is crucial to consider the source and the intentions behind such videos to avoid spreading misinformation and causing harm to individuals or institutions.