A Desperate Plea for Help: Gang Takes Hospital Patients Hostage in Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – In a shocking incident that highlights the ongoing violence and insecurity in the country, a heavily armed gang stormed into a hospital in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, taking women, children, and newborns hostage. The director of the Fontaine Hospital Center, Jose Ulysse, made a desperate plea for help via social media, revealing the dire situation unfolding within the medical facility.

While the exact number of hostages remains unconfirmed, Ulysse stated that “hundreds” of patients were seized the assailants. The motives behind this appalling act remain unknown, leaving the community and authorities in shock and confusion. The whereabouts and safety of the hostages are of utmost concern, as their lives hang in the balance.

This distressing incident is yet another unfortunate consequence of the escalating violence plaguing the Cite Soleil slum. Gangs have unleashed relentless attacks on one another, with innocent civilians bearing the brunt of their brutality. Rape, beatings, and killings have become commonplace occurrences in this embattled community.

The group responsible for this most recent act of terror has been identified as the Brooklyn gang, led Gabriel Jean-Pierre, also known as “Ti Gabriel.” Jean-Pierre is not only the leader of the Brooklyn gang but also heads the G-Pep alliance, one of the two rival gang coalitions in Haiti.

According to a recent U.N. report, the Brooklyn gang, consisting of approximately 200 members, exerts control over certain areas within Cite Soleil, including the neighborhood of Brooklyn. Their criminal activities range from extortion and hijacking to widespread violence against civilians.

The continued growth of gangs in Haiti has intensified since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Kidnappings and killings have become alarmingly common, creating an environment of fear and desperation for the people of Haiti.

FAQ:

Q: What happened at the Fontaine Hospital Center in Haiti?

A: A heavily armed gang stormed into the hospital, taking patients – women, children, and newborns – hostage.

Q: Who is behind the attack?

A: The Brooklyn gang, led Gabriel Jean-Pierre, also known as “Ti Gabriel,” is responsible for the hostage-taking.

Q: What is the current security situation in Haiti?

A: Haiti has experienced a rise in gang violence and insecurity since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

Q: Are there any updates on the situation?

A: The exact number and status of the hostages remain unconfirmed, with concerns for their safety and well-being growing.