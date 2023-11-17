Fear and Chaos as Gangs Take Hospital Hostage in Haiti

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – The dire security situation in Haiti took a terrifying turn on Wednesday when a heavily armed gang stormed into the Fontaine Hospital Center, taking numerous patients, including women, children, and newborns, hostage. The director of the medical center, Jose Ulysse, pleaded for help through social media as the situation escalated.

The exact number of hostages remains unconfirmed, as Ulysse claimed “hundreds” of patients were taken captive, but further details are yet to emerge. The motive behind the attack and the reason for holding patients hostage remain unclear. Ulysse, while acknowledging the incident, did not provide any additional comments.

Law enforcement authorities, including Haiti’s National Police, have not issued a statement regarding the incident. The Fontaine Hospital Center is located in Cite Soleil, a sprawling slum in the capital city of Port-au-Prince. This hospital has served as a crucial lifeline for a community plagued gang violence, where residents are subjected to constant threats of rape, beatings, and murder.

The Brooklyn gang, led Gabriel Jean-Pierre, known the alias “Ti Gabriel,” is believed to be responsible for the attack. Jean-Pierre is the leader of G-Pep, a powerful gang alliance and rival coalition in Haiti. The Brooklyn gang, consisting of approximately 200 members, exerts control over certain neighborhoods within Cite Soleil and is notorious for their involvement in extortion, hijacking, and violence targeting civilians.

A recent report from the United Nations highlights the growing power of gangs in Haiti, emphasizing how they have strengthened their operations through kidnapping for ransom. This alarming trend indicates a dangerous escalation in their ability to finance and sustain their criminal activities.

This incident follows a similar one earlier this year when armed gang members infiltrated a hospital operated Doctors Without Borders, abducting a patient from the operating room feigning a life-threatening emergency.

As the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021 continues to cast a dark shadow over the country, gangs in Haiti have become increasingly emboldened. The rise in kidnappings and killings has left citizens living in fear and chaos, with little hope for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis.

