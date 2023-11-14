The Unforgettable Twinkle: A Horse With a Unique Personality and Viral Dance Moves

In a small town in Eastlothian, Scotland, resides a horse that has taken the internet storm. Meet Twinkle, a 17-year-old horse with a funny side-eye and a penchant for dancing. Twinkle’s owner, Eirinn Reid, a 22-year-old equestrian, acquired him seven years ago and their bond has since captured the hearts of over 500,000 TikTok followers.

Twinkle’s fame stems from his infectious personality and his ability to perform popular dances and trends, which have propelled him into viral stardom. One of their videos has amassed over 31 million views and 5.1 million likes, solidifying Twinkle’s status as an internet sensation.

Reid describes Twinkle as a horse with a one-of-a-kind character, exclaiming, “We’ve never met any other horse like him, and I doubt we will ever find another like him.” Twinkle’s side-eye and crooked head have not only garnered hundreds of thousands of followers but have also made him instantly recognizable.

Twinkle: The Horse Who Forgets He’s a Horse

What sets Twinkle apart is his tendency to forget that he is, in fact, a horse. Instead, he prefers to engage in activities more commonly associated with humans. Reid explains, “Twinkle’s the type that forgets he’s a pony and would rather spend the day being in human company than doing horse things.”

This peculiar trait has endeared Twinkle to audiences worldwide, as his human-like behavior adds a touch of novelty and humor to his viral videos. Twinkle’s unique eyes and fun personality have made him a beloved figure in the online community.

A Life-Changing Friendship

For Reid, Twinkle holds a special place in her heart, serving as her best friend and a source of constant joy. “He’s changed me as a person, helping me view things in life differently and fostering my confidence,” Reid shares. No matter how challenging the day may be, Twinkle’s antics and infectious spirit never fail to bring a smile to her face.

As their popularity continues to soar, Reid reflects on her unexpected journey to internet fame with amazement. The overwhelming support she has received from fans, celebrities, creators, and media platforms has left her speechless. Twinkle’s presence has not only transformed Reid’s life but has also touched the lives of countless others.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Twinkle famous for?

Twinkle, a horse from Scotland, has gained fame on social media for his funny side-eye and dance moves. His TikTok videos have gone viral, amassing millions of views and likes.

How did Twinkle and Eirinn Reid become famous?

TikTok videos featuring Twinkle and his owner, Eirinn Reid, performing popular dances and trends have catapulted them to internet stardom, gathering a massive following of over 500,000 followers.

What makes Twinkle unique?

Twinkle’s personality and behavior set him apart. He frequently forgets he’s a horse and prefers spending time in human company rather than engaging in typical horse activities. His side-eye and crooked head have also made him easily recognizable among his fans.

How has Twinkle impacted Eirinn Reid’s life?

According to Reid, Twinkle has been a life-changing presence. He has transformed her perspective on life, boosted her confidence, and become her best friend. Even on the darkest days, Twinkle’s antics never fail to bring a smile to her face.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.