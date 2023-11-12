A New Wave of AI Voice-Cloning Scams: Is Your Favorite Celebrity Speaking Your Trust?

A disturbing new trend has emerged in the world of cryptocurrency scams, and it’s using artificial intelligence (AI) to deceive unsuspecting victims. The latest scam involves the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency and takes advantage of advanced AI technology to imitate the voice and image of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The goal? To trick users into believing in a non-existent XRP giveaway.

The scam works luring victims with an enticing offer: Send a minimum of 1,000 XRP and receive double the amount in return. The scam video features Garlinghouse himself, or so it seems, promoting this fake giveaway. The AI technology behind the video mimics the Ripple boss’s voice with astonishing accuracy, making the scam appear genuine and enticing to potential participants.

However, attentive viewers have noticed discrepancies in the video’s editing, particularly around the mouth movements, which raise red flags about its authenticity. While the AI technology is impressive, it is not perfect, and these small details can expose the scam for what it really is.

This scam is part of a broader trend of using AI to clone the voices of public figures. Similar tactics have been employed against other prominent individuals, including well-known venture capitalist Tim Draper, an avid Bitcoin enthusiast. Draper himself recently spoke out about these AI voice cloning scams, making it clear that he would never solicit funds in such a manner.

Unfortunately, cryptocurrency scams are nothing new, and they have been particularly prevalent on YouTube. In fact, in 2021, Garlinghouse took legal action against the popular video-hosting platform for allowing these scams to proliferate. Although the case was settled, and both parties agreed to collaborate in the future, the rise of AI-powered voice-cloning technologies has made it even harder to combat these deceptive practices.

As technology continues to advance, it is essential for users to remain vigilant and skeptical, especially when it comes to online offers that seem too good to be true. Remember, no legitimate organization or celebrity will ever ask you to send them money in exchange for more money. Stay informed, stay cautious, and protect yourself from falling victim to these AI voice-cloning scams.

FAQ:

Q: What is AI voice cloning?



A: AI voice cloning is a technique that uses artificial intelligence algorithms to replicate a person’s voice analyzing their speech patterns, tone, and pronunciation.

Q: How can I protect myself from AI voice-cloning scams?



A: The best way to protect yourself is to be cautious and skeptical of any online offers, especially those that involve sending money. Always verify the authenticity of the person or organization making the offer reaching out to them through official channels.

Q: What should I do if I encounter an AI voice-cloning scam?



A: If you come across an AI voice-cloning scam, report it to the platform or social media site where you found it. Additionally, warn others about the scam to prevent further victims from falling prey to it.

(Source: u.today)