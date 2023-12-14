Passenger Allegedly Murders Uber Driver During Livestream

A shocking incident unfolded in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, as an Uber driver was allegedly murdered his passengers while he was live streaming on social media. The victim, known as Rafa Wayne, was shot and killed in his car on December 1. The horrifying footage that has circulated on social media captured the driver’s final moments, as the passengers demanded his cell phone and password. A struggle ensued, and gunshots were reportedly heard before the livestream abruptly cut off.

Authorities have made arrests in connection with the crime. An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were taken into custody after allegedly blaming each other during police questioning. The suspects were apprehended while they were drinking in the street with two other individuals. However, no charges have been filed thus far. Mexican law enforcement has also seized drugs and firearms found at the scene for further investigation.

Carlos Manuel Salas, the Deputy Attorney General of Chihuahua, described the suspects as “people without scruples, vicious, and very dangerous.” Investigators are examining surveillance footage in the area where the alleged murder took place. Additionally, they are speaking with the victim’s father as part of their probe.

This tragic incident highlights the risks faced ride-share drivers in Ciudad Juárez. Diaz is now the fourth ride-share driver to have been killed in the city in recent months. The local community, including fellow drivers, plans to hold a protest outside the state’s attorney general’s office to call for increased safety measures and support for drivers.

As the investigation continues, authorities hope to bring justice for Rafa Wayne and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.