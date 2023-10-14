The Power of Words in a World of Social Media

In a world where everyone has a voice through social media, the power of words has become more significant than ever before. Suzy Kassem, an American writer, once stated that one wrong word can change the meaning of an entire sentence and even start a war, while one right word can open doors and grant you the heavens.

Unfortunately, the rise of social media has also given birth to what can be described as the “antisocial media.” It has become a platform where abusive and offensive language is prevalent, often damaging the names and reputations of others without consequence. The ease of spreading harmful material is morally reprehensible, yet many are more focused on making money than caring about ethics.

However, the impact of words goes far beyond the online realm. The scriptures view speech as a creative force, as seen in the book of Genesis where each stage of creation begins with words. The declaration that “all men are created equal” in the United States’ Declaration of Independence is rooted in the belief that every human being is made in the image of God and possesses inherent dignity and worth.

To truly understand what it means to live as a reflection of God’s image, one can look to the example of Jesus Christ, referred to as “The Word made flesh” in St John’s gospel. There is an inseparable connection between words and actions, as expressed in the Hebrew term “dabar,” which means both “word” and “deed.” Words have the power to create, elicit responses, and shape history.

In a world where words hold such power, it is crucial to be mindful of the impact they have. St. Paul encourages us to think about what is true, honorable, just, pure, pleasing, commendable, excellent, and praiseworthy. By choosing our words wisely and upholding these values, we can promote a culture of respect, understanding, and peace.

Source:

– Suzy Kassem

– Children’s commissioner for England

– Genesis

– United States’ Declaration of Independence

– St John’s gospel

– Rev Dr Frederick Buechner