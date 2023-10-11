Charlotte Hornets Waive Kai Jones After Trade Request

The Charlotte Hornets have decided to waive Kai Jones, their former first-round pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, according to a statement president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak. This comes after Jones publicly announced on social media that he had requested a trade from the organization.

The Hornets had previously made no comment regarding Jones’ trade request, but last week, they announced that he would not be joining the team for training camp due to personal reasons. This decision was made in light of some concerning behavior exhibited Jones on social media, including posting a confusing video on Instagram Live and criticizing his teammates.

The team’s official statement regarding Jones’ absence from training camp read, “Kai Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons. There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time.”

Jones, a 6-foot-11 forward/center, played in a total of 67 games with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points and 2 rebounds during his time with the team.

While the Hornets have not provided specific details about the reasons behind Jones’ trade request or his subsequent release, it is clear that there were underlying issues that led to this outcome. As of now, there is no information available regarding potential trades or destinations for Jones.

