Charlotte Hornets Waive Kai Jones After Trade Request

The Charlotte Hornets have decided to waive center Kai Jones following his public trade request. Jones had been away from the team for personal reasons, and this departure followed a series of concerning social media activity.

The 22-year-old player created a stir going on Instagram Live, displaying erratic behavior and proclaiming himself a better player than Hornets star LaMelo Ball and the team’s recent draft pick, Brandon Miller. He also called out other teammates, LeBron James, and Hornets minority owner Michael Jordan in his posts.

The Hornets organization expressed concerns about Jones’ well-being when he first stepped back from the team. Recently, he officially requested to be traded from the Hornets, a request that has now been granted with his release from the organization.

Last season, Jones averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 12 minutes off the bench. He was selected the Hornets with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, with the team’s decision to let him go, his future in the league remains uncertain.

The Hornets, under head coach Steve Clifford, had a disappointing 27-55 record last season and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year. They are set to open their upcoming season against the Atlanta Hawks on October 25th.

While the specifics of Jones’ situation are unclear, it is evident that his time in Charlotte has come to an end. It is now up to other teams in the league to determine whether they will give him another opportunity to continue his basketball career.

