Charlotte Hornets Announce Partnership with YouTube Star MrBeast

The Charlotte Hornets have made a groundbreaking move establishing a jersey-patch partnership with popular YouTube and social media personality, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson. As part of the agreement, the Hornets will showcase MrBeast’s Feastables logo on their uniforms and media backdrops during news conferences.

MrBeast, a native of Greenville, North Carolina, has an impressive online presence with over 350 million combined followers on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Known for his philanthropic acts and fun challenges, he is recognized as one of the most influential figures on social media.

This partnership with MrBeast marks the first major public-facing business venture for the Hornets’ new majority ownership regime led Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. The duo took over ownership of the franchise from basketball legend Michael Jordan in July.

By collaborating with a prominent influencer like MrBeast, the Hornets aim to tap into his massive online following and engage with a younger, digitally-savvy audience. This move highlights the team’s innovative approach to marketing and leveraging social media platforms to connect with fans.

Notably, the jersey-patch partnership signifies the growing trend of NBA teams partnering with influencers and content creators as a means of expanding their brand reach. It demonstrates the evolving landscape of sports marketing, where sports franchises are entering into unconventional partnerships to explore new avenues of fan engagement.

Further details of the collaboration between the Charlotte Hornets and MrBeast are yet to be disclosed. The partnership is expected to bring exciting opportunities for both parties and generate significant buzz among fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming NBA season.

Sources:

– Adrian Wojnarowski, Senior NBA Insider, ESPN