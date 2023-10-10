Charlotte Hornets’ Kai Jones Issues Trade Request

Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has publicly requested a trade from the team, according to his social media post. Jones, who is currently away from the team for “personal reasons,” took to Twitter to make his trade request known. This comes after a series of social media incidents in which Jones displayed erratic behavior, including criticizing teammates and proclaiming his superiority over other players.

The Hornets announced earlier this week that Jones would not be reporting to training camp indefinitely. The team has reportedly expressed concern about his recent behavior on social media. Jones has been critical of fellow big men Mark Williams and Nick Richards, as well as boasting that he is better than Hornets star LaMelo Ball and the team’s second overall pick, Brandon Miller.

The Hornets have not commented on Jones’ trade request. However, according to the collective bargaining agreement, players who publicly express a desire to be traded may face fines or suspensions. The maximum fine that could be imposed the NBA on a player for making such a request is $150,000.

Jones, the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a modest rookie season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 46 games for the Hornets. It remains to be seen how the team will handle his trade request and if any potential trade partners will emerge.

