Kai Jones Requests Trade from Charlotte Hornets

Kai Jones, the 19th overall pick for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021 NBA draft, has officially requested a trade from the organization. Jones made the announcement on social media, stating, “I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. #GOATLIFE.” The Hornets have chosen not to comment on the matter.

Last week, the Hornets had already made the decision that Jones would not be joining the team for training camp. This decision came after Jones displayed some strange behavior on social media, including posting an indecipherable video on Instagram Live and criticizing his teammates on another platform.

In an official statement, the Hornets explained that Jones would not be participating in training camp due to personal reasons. They did not provide a specific timeline for his return to the team. Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets have chosen to refrain from making any further public comments on the matter at this time.

Since joining the Hornets, Jones has played in 67 games, averaging 2.7 points and two rebounds per game. However, it seems that he is now seeking a fresh start with a different team.

