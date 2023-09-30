Charlotte Hornets Center Kai Jones to Miss Training Camp Due to Personal Reasons

Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones will not be participating in the team’s training camp next week due to personal reasons, according to an announcement made the team on Saturday. This news follows a series of concerning posts on social media from Jones, which has raised concerns about his well-being. The Hornets have not provided a specific timetable for his return at this time.

Jones, who was acquired the Hornets in a draft-day trade with the New York Knicks in 2021, has struggled to secure consistent playing time since joining the team. Despite the Hornets’ disappointing 27-55 record last season, Jones has been unable to make a significant impact on the court.

The 19th overall pick of the NBA Draft, Jones gained attention earlier this month when he displayed erratic behavior during an Instagram Live session, appearing sweaty and behaving unusually. Additionally, he made controversial statements on Twitter, claiming to be a better player than Hornets star LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 draft pick Brandon Miller. He even boasted about his midrange game being superior to that of Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

Jones also faced criticism from his teammate Mark Williams, which sparked a reaction from the Hornets center on Instagram. Despite concerns and backlash, Jones continued to post erratically on social media.

There have been reports from sources within the Hornets organization that express worry about Jones’ well-being. It has also been noted that his teammates have stopped following him on social media after an Instagram Live session.

It is evident that there are underlying issues at play, and Jones’ future with the Hornets may be jeopardized as a result. The outcome of this situation ultimately depends on Jones and how he addresses and handles these concerns.

