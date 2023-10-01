Charlotte Hornets’ Kai Jones to Miss Training Camp due to Personal Reasons

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that center Kai Jones will not be participating in the team’s training camp next week. The decision is due to “personal reasons” and no timetable has been set for his return.

The news comes after a series of concerning posts from Jones on social media, which had raised worries about his well-being. The Hornets organization has not provided any additional public comments regarding the matter, respecting the personal nature of the situation.

Kai Jones was acquired the Hornets in a draft-day trade with the New York Knicks in 2021. Despite being picked 19th overall in the NBA Draft, Jones has struggled to find consistent playing time with the team. Last season, the Hornets finished with a record of 27-55.

Earlier this month, Jones garnered attention when he appeared on Instagram Live, displaying erratic behavior and excessive sweating. He later made controversial remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), claiming to be a better player than Hornets star LaMelo Ball and other notable NBA figures. He also criticized teammate Mark Williams.

Worries about Jones’ well-being within the Hornets organization began to surface when he abstained from participating in optional team drills, according to a report Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer. Additionally, Jones’ teammates stopped following him on social media after his Instagram Live session.

While the specifics of the situation are unknown, it is clear that there are underlying issues surrounding Jones, extending beyond his basketball career. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and what steps will be taken to address his well-being.

Definitions:

– Training Camp: A period before the start of a sports season where players undergo practice and conditioning to prepare for the upcoming season.

– NBA Draft: An annual event where professional basketball teams select eligible young players to join their teams.

– Social media: Online platforms that allow users to create and share content, build networks, and engage in virtual communication.

– Instagram Live: A feature on the social media platform Instagram that enables users to broadcast live video to their followers.

– X (formerly known as Twitter): A social media platform that allows users to post and interact with short messages known as “tweets.”

Sources:

– The Charlotte Observer

– CBS Sports