Horimiya – The Missing Pieces: A Must-Watch for Fans

The anime series “Horimiya – The Missing Pieces” has become a sensation among fans of the Horimiya franchise. Created Hiromi Adachi, this thirteen-episode short series expands on the universe of the original story, delving deeper into the romance between Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. The Missing Pieces manages to stay true to its source material while adding new character perspectives and story elements.

The voice cast, including Koki Uchiyama and Haruka Tomatsu, brings the main characters to life, supported a talented ensemble. Their performances make the emotional journey of Izumi and Kyoko even more captivating.

For fans eager to watch Horimiya – The Missing Pieces online, Crunchyroll is the go-to streaming platform. Crunchyroll offers a wide range of anime content, both popular titles and new releases. To begin streaming, simply visit CrunchyRoll.com and choose your preferred subscription plan.

The Fan plan, priced at $7.99 per month, grants ad-free streaming, early access to new episodes, and digital manga. The Mega Fan plan, priced at $9.99 per month, allows for streaming on up to four devices, offline viewing, and offers a $15 discount on Crunchyroll Store purchases every three months. For the ultimate anime fan, the Ultimate Fan plan, priced at $14.99 per month, provides all the benefits of the Mega Fan plan with the added bonuses of streaming on up to six devices, $25 off Crunchyroll Store purchases every three months, free shipping on all purchases, and an exclusive “swag bag” after a year of subscribing.

Horimiya – The Missing Pieces synopsis reads: “When the popular Hori and the gloomy Miyamura meet, they reveal another side of themselves. Could this be the start of something new?”

Experience the beautiful and heartwarming story of Horimiya – The Missing Pieces exclusively on Crunchyroll. Don’t miss out on this captivating addition to the beloved Horimiya franchise.

