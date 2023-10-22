Netflix Expands into Live Sports with Golf Tournament

Netflix, known primarily for its streaming of scripted series and reality shows, is venturing into the world of live TV, including live sports. The streaming service has announced its first foray into live sports with a golf tournament, set to take place on November 14th. The tournament, called The Netflix Cup, will feature the stars of two popular Netflix series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing, competing in an eight-hole match-play event.

The participating athletes have been revealed as F1 drivers from Drive to Survive, including Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz, who will be paired with PGA TOUR golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas. The teams will compete against each other, with the final two teams advancing to the championship round.

Netflix, while primarily known for pre-recorded content, has been expanding its live event offerings. The streaming service’s first live event, a reunion special for Love is Blind, encountered technical difficulties, but Netflix is determined to ensure a smoother experience with The Netflix Cup.

The tournament aims to capitalize on the success of both Full Swing and Drive to Survive, with the former generating increased interest in the PGA Tour and the latter gaining popularity as F1 grows in the U.S. This event will serve as a redemption for Netflix’s previous live broadcast mishap and will demonstrate that live events can be an exciting addition to the Netflix experience.

With its venture into live sports, Netflix continues to innovate and capture the attention of a wide audience.

