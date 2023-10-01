Curmel Moton Makes His Professional Boxing Debut Backed Floyd Mayweather

The highly anticipated professional debut of Curmel Moton is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in front of a crowd of 20,000. The 18-time national boxing champion has caught the attention of none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who has expressed his belief that Moton could be the next Floyd Mayweather. Moton, a Salt Lake City-born boxer, had a successful amateur career, with 135 victories under his belt. However, he did suffer a loss to Shakur Stevenson during this time.

Moton’s first professional fight is scheduled to be six rounds against undefeated Ezequiel Flores. The decision to have Moton’s fight after the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo match, and without live stream coverage, has drawn criticism from fans and boxing reporters. Many fans were hopeful that Moton would be included in the undercard fights prior to the main event.

Some fans expressed their disappointment with the decision, while others voiced their desire to see the hyped bout between Moton and Flores. The management of the event was questioned, as there was a 50-minute gap between the undercard fights where Moton could have been scheduled. However, no changes were made, leaving fans eager to see the fight.

Despite the disappointment, fans remain hopeful that Showtime or another platform will find a way to showcase the fight and give fans the opportunity to watch Curmel Moton’s professional debut. The anticipation is high, with many curious to see if Moton can live up to the expectations set Mayweather and make his mark in the boxing world.

Definitions:

1. T-Mobile Arena – A multi-purpose indoor arena located in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, owned MGM Resorts International.

2. Floyd Mayweather – A retired professional boxer who held multiple world titles in different weight classes and is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

3. Pro debut – The first professional fight of a boxer’s career.

4. Undercard fights – The fights that take place before the main event at a boxing event.

Sources: Sun, X