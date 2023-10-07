Ellen Skrmetti: From Instagram Comedian to Standup Star

Ellen Skrmetti, a standup comedian based in Alabama, has found success using Instagram to reach her target audience. Skrmetti’s dream has always been to be a standup comedian, but she realized that her audience of fun, southern women might not be found in comedy clubs. So, she turned to Instagram to create skits and connect with her people.

Skrmetti started her Instagram journey in January of 2022, and initially, it was slow going. But everything changed when she posted a skit about what would happen if Queen Elizabeth II had died in the south. The skit humorously portrayed how a funeral in the south might not interrupt important events like a soccer game. This video struck a chord with her audience, and it quickly gained traction.

Since then, Skrmetti’s following on Instagram has grown from 1,100 to nearly 185,000. Her popularity has soared, and she is now traveling across the south, with several appearances planned for this fall. Skrmetti’s success is a testament to the power of social media in reaching and connecting with an audience.

If you’re interested in catching Ellen Skrmetti live, she will be performing at the StarDome Comedy Club Broadway Room in Hoover. The show will be held on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

