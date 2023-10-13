A new startup aims to build a legal model for music remixes on social media

A growing number of music fans are eager to interact with their favorite songs remixing or mashing them up for use on social media. However, licensing deals have struggled to keep up with this behavior. In response, a startup called Hook has emerged with $3 million in funding to develop a legal model for this trend.

Hook has created a service that allows fans to easily and legally remix their favorite songs and share them with others. Through partnerships with rightsholders, the company ensures that these creators are properly compensated for their work. Gaurav Sharma, the CEO of Hook and former COO of Indian streaming service JioSaavn, believes that social media remixes play a crucial role in driving music discovery, re-discovery, and virality. However, he recognizes that the current approach does not adequately support rights holders.

The funding round for Hook was led Point72 Ventures, a hedge fund, and Waverley Capital, co-founded music industry veteran Edgar Bronfman Jr. With the support of these investors, Hook plans to launch in private beta later this year.

This initiative Hook addresses a growing demand among music fans who want to engage with their favorite songs in new and creative ways. By establishing a legal framework for remixes and ensuring fair compensation for rightsholders, Hook aims to support both the fan community and the music industry. With the rise of social media and the increasing popularity of user-generated content, services like Hook could play a significant role in shaping the future of music consumption and sharing.

Definitions:

– Remixes: A new version of a song created altering or rearranging its original elements.

– Mashing up: The process of combining elements from multiple songs to create a new composition.

Sources:

– Source Article: Music Ally

– Image: Unsplash.com