Hook Secures Funding to Expand App for Legal Remixes on Social Media

Hook, a promising startup specializing in AI-powered applications, has recently closed a $3 million seed investment round. The funding will be utilized to develop their platform and make it accessible to the public. Hook aims to address a prevalent issue across various social media platforms enabling the legal use of remixes and ensuring that artists receive due credit and compensation.

One common scenario on popular platforms like TikTok, Shorts, and Reels involves the presence of content featuring “remixes” of popular songs altered through techniques such as speeding up or slowing down. However, these manipulations are often done without permission, depriving the original artists of recognition and financial compensation for their work.

Hook proposes a solution to this problem. Their app allows users to remix songs, and the company can accurately identify the specific manipulated tracks through their AI technology. This enables Hook to compensate the artists accordingly, ensuring that they receive recognition and compensation for the use of their content. As a result, creators can utilize their remixes for videos on social media platforms, while artists benefit from their work being properly credited.

The Hook app enables users to select up to 60 seconds of a song, which can then be isolated and mixed using AI-powered tools. Although specific details about these tools have not yet been disclosed, the startup aims to make the process of remixing and adding personal creativity to favorite music moments significantly easier through their AI technology.

Gaurav Sharma, the founder and CEO of Hook, highlights their commitment to using AI while also addressing attribution and compensation challenges. He states, “Derivative songs don’t often have copyrights attached to them, so we are building a platform that leans into using AI while having a strong commitment to solving attribution and compensation problems.”

With this recent funding, Hook will work closely with artists and record labels to develop their business model in a way that benefits users and rights holders alike. The startup aims to revolutionize the landscape of social media remixes providing a legal, easy-to-use platform for both creators and artists.

To stay updated on the availability of the Hook app, interested individuals can visit the company’s website and sign up for the waitlist.

Definitions:

– Remixes: Altered versions of original songs or tracks.

– AI-powered: Utilizing artificial intelligence technology to enhance functionality or capabilities.

– Manipulated: Altered or modified without permission.

– Compensation: Financial remuneration or payment.

– Seed investment round: Initial funding obtained a startup to develop and grow their business.

