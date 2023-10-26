New Veterans Memorial in Colfax County: A Testament to Community Support

In a heartwarming display of unity and respect, a group of dedicated veterans in Colfax County and Schuyler joined forces almost two years ago to address a significant oversight in their community: the absence of a veterans memorial. Inspired the memorials in neighboring towns, these veterans knew it was time to take action.

Over the past year, the group has been diligently planning and fundraising to bring their vision to life. Their unwavering commitment to the project has led to exciting developments, including the recent arrival of a magnificent bronze eagle that will crown the memorial. Lumir Jedlicka, one of the key members, expressed his satisfaction with the progress and highlighted the positive impact the memorial will have on the community.

With an impressive $100,000 already raised towards their initial target of $175,000, the group is well on their way to realizing their grand goal of $300,000. They have also begun discussing potential future upgrades and enhancements to ensure the memorial remains a cherished symbol of honor for generations to come.

The community’s support has been overwhelming, with private donors and fundraising events contributing over $100,000 in just one year. Recently, Nor-Am Cold Storage generously donated $2,500 towards the memorial. The group’s website, colfaxcovetmem.com, provides updates on the project’s progress and recognizes the invaluable support from sponsors.

To further drive their fundraising efforts, the group is organizing a Polka Fest fundraiser, which will be held on November 18 at the Oak Ballroom. Attendees can enjoy lively performances The Happy Players and the Leo Lonnie Orchestra while supporting the cause. Tickets are priced at $30 per seat and $250 for a table of 10. Additionally, a good will offering will be available for patrons to enjoy sloppy joes, baked beans, and chips. For inquiries and more details, contact Jerry Mundil at 402-615-1185.

