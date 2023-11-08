Honor X9b Set to Make Its Mark in India

Riding on the success of its recent launch in select Arab countries, Honor is now gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated smartphone, the Honor X9b, in the Indian market. Although the official details are yet to be announced the company, the Indian variant of the handset has recently surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating an imminent release.

The Honor X9b comes packed with impressive features, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a formidable 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users can expect stunning image quality and exceptional performance, thanks to the powerful hardware. The device is also equipped with a massive 5,800mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging, ensuring a long-lasting and quickly replenished battery life.

While an exact launch date is still unknown, industry sources suggest that the Honor X9b will likely be unveiled in India either in December or early January 2024. It is expected to carry a price tag of approximately Rs. 25,000. Additionally, Honor is expected to launch its first truly wireless earbuds alongside the smartphone, further enhancing the audio experience for users.

The Honor X9b is already available in the UAE in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB. It boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. With its impressive camera setup and powerful performance, the Honor X9b is set to captivate Indian consumers who are looking for a feature-packed smartphone.

(Source: Gadgets360)