Introducing the Honor X50i Plus: Redefining Mid-Range Smartphones with Style and Performance

Step into a world of elegance and cutting-edge technology with the new Honor X50i Plus. Priced at 1599 and 1799 yuan, this smartphone offers a mid-range experience that surpasses expectations.

Say goodbye to the ordinary with four captivating color options: liquid pink, fantasy night black, ink jade green, and cloud water blue. With a sleek design that is only 6.78mm thick and weighs a feather-light 166g, the Honor X50i Plus combines style and comfort effortlessly.

Immerse yourself in a visual feast on the expansive 6.7-inch screen, featuring FHD+ resolution and a remarkable 93.7% screen-to-body ratio. Experience vibrant details with a peak brightness of 2000nit, complemented 3240Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Honor X50i Plus is powered MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 processor, delivering seamless performance. With 12GB RAM and the option for an additional 8GB memory expansion, this phone ensures a swift and responsive experience. The 4500mAh battery, coupled with 35W wired super-fast charging, keeps you powered up throughout the day.

Capture life’s moments with stunning clarity using the rear dual camera setup, which includes an impressive 108-megapixel main camera (f/1.75 aperture) and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera (f/2.4 aperture). The front camera, an 8MP lens with f/2.0 aperture, guarantees spectacular selfies.

Pre-sales are now open, and the Honor X50i Plus is set to ship on November 17th. Don’t miss your chance to own a device that seamlessly blends style, innovation, and performance. Get ready to redefine your mid-range smartphone experience with the Honor X50i Plus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are the color options for the Honor X50i Plus?

A: The Honor X50i Plus is available in liquid pink, fantasy night black, ink jade green, and cloud water blue.

Q: What is the screen size of the Honor X50i Plus?

A: The Honor X50i Plus features a 6.7-inch screen.

Q: Does the Honor X50i Plus support fast charging?

A: Yes, the Honor X50i Plus has 35W wired super-fast charging.

Q: What is the main camera resolution of the Honor X50i Plus?

A: The Honor X50i Plus has an impressive 108-megapixel main camera.

Q: When will the Honor X50i Plus start shipping?

A: The Honor X50i Plus is set to ship on November 17th.