Honor X50i Plus: Unveiling a Premium Mid-Range 5G Smartphone

Honor, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest mid-range 5G phone, the Honor X50i Plus, in China. Building upon the success of the Honor X50, released earlier this year, the X50i Plus presents a range of upgraded specifications and features that cater to smartphone enthusiasts seeking a premium experience.

One of the standout features of the Honor X50i Plus is its 6.7-inch OLED screen, delivering an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. With a 90Hz refresh rate, 3240Hz PWM dimming, and impressive brightness of up to 2,000 nits, the display ensures vibrant colors and smooth visual transitions. The device also boasts a front-facing 8-megapixel camera, while its rear camera island incorporates a high-resolution 108-megapixel primary camera, accompanied a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an LED flash.

Under the hood, the X50i Plus packs the powerful Dimensity 6080 chipset, supported 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 8 GB of virtual RAM. The device offers up to 512 GB of storage capacity and runs on Magic OS-based Android 13, delivering a seamless and efficient user experience. Furthermore, the inclusion of a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging support ensures long-lasting usage without compromising on convenience.

In terms of security, the X50i Plus features a side-facing fingerprint sensor, providing quick and secure access to the device. With compact dimensions of 161.05 x 74.55 x 6.78mm, and a lightweight construction weighing just 166 grams, the X50i Plus combines style and portability.

Priced at 1,599 Yuan (~$219) for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and 1,799 Yuan (~$247) for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, the Honor X50i Plus brings affordability to the premium mid-range segment. Available in pink, blue, green, and black shades, this device offers users a range of stylish options to suit their preferences.

With its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the Honor X50i Plus poses a strong challenge to its rivals in the market. Notably, it presents a compelling alternative to the Oppo A2 5G, which features a 90Hz LCD display, Dimensity 6020 chip, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, and comparable storage options, starting from 1,699 Yuan (~$233).

