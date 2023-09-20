Hong Rang: A New Period Thriller K-drama Coming to Netflix

Netflix is in the works of developing an exciting new period thriller K-drama titled Hong Rang. This upcoming South Korean Original series, written Kim Jin-A and directed Kim Hong Seon, features a talented cast including Jo Bo Ah, Lee Jae Wook, and Jung Ga Ram. The plot revolves around a family of wealthy merchants in the late Joseon Dynasty and explores the secrets of a son who returns after a long disappearance and his half-sister who seeks the truth.

The production companies involved in Hong Rang are Studio Dragon, Ace Maker Movie Works, and H House, with Netflix serving as the exclusive worldwide distributor. The series is based on the novel “Hong Rang: Swallowing Gold” Jang Da-hye.

Jo Bo Ah takes on the role of Jae Yi and Lee Jae Wook plays Hong Rang. Joining them are Jung Ga Ram as Mu Jin, Uhm Ji Won as Min Yeon Ui, Park Byung Eun as Shim Yeol Guk, and Kim Jae Wook as Prince Han Pyeong. These talented actors bring a range of experience from popular K-dramas and movies to their roles in Hong Rang.

Filming is set to begin in early October 2023, and although an official release date has not been announced Netflix, it is anticipated to be late 2024. With a total of 16 episodes, Hong Rang promises to be an intriguing and suspenseful series that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hong Rang, including production updates and the Netflix release date. We can’t wait to see this thrilling K-drama on our screens soon!

Sources:

– MyDramaList

– Netflix