Iconic Choi Hung Estate to Undergo Redevelopment

The government has announced its plans to redevelop the iconic Choi Hung Estate, a beloved public housing estate in Hong Kong. The redevelopment project, which is expected to last for about 15 years, aims to address the maintenance needs of the estate, which is more than six decades old. Secretary for Housing, Winnie Ho Wing-yin, assured the public that the future design of the estate would retain its trademark rainbow colors that have made it famous.

The redevelopment will begin with the relocation of approximately 2,500 households to the neighbouring Mei Tung Estate in Wong Tai Sin. Residents will also have the option to purchase a subsidised flat on Wang Chiu Road. The government aims to gather the opinions of the residents and local organisations throughout the redevelopment process to ensure their concerns and needs are taken into account.

Once completed, the new Choi Hung Estate will accommodate 9,200 households, an increase from the current 7,400. The estate holds historical significance as it was once the largest public estate in Hong Kong and attracted prominent visitors, including former US president Richard Nixon and members of the British royal family.

The vibrant and colorful exterior of the estate has made it a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. Designed architectural firm Palmer & Turner, who also worked on notable buildings such as Jardine House and the original Bank of China, Choi Hung Estate has received recognition for its architectural design, including a Silver Medal at the 1965 Hong Kong Institute of Architects Annual Awards.

The estate’s fame has extended beyond its architectural merits, being featured in a number of K-pop music videos and winning accolades in international photography competitions. Its rainbow facade has continued to captivate and inspire residents and visitors alike.

As the redevelopment plans move forward, it is hoped that the new Choi Hung Estate will preserve its cultural and historical significance while providing modern and comfortable living spaces for its residents.