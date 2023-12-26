Iconic Choi Hung Estate Set for Redevelopment

The government’s redevelopment plan for the cherished Choi Hung Estate has been unveiled. Spanning across approximately 15 years, the ambitious project aims to both modernize and maintain the estate’s iconic status. Secretary for Housing, Winnie Ho Wing-yin, announced the plans on December 21st.

The first phase of relocation will involve around 2,500 households, who will be moved to the nearby Mei Tung Estate in Wong Tai Sin. These residents will also have the opportunity to purchase a subsidised flat on Wang Chiu Road. It is essential to note that the Choi Hung Estate gained popularity on Instagram due to its vibrant and unique rainbow facade.

With its more than six decades of existence, Choi Hung Estate is in need of significant maintenance. Ho reassured the public that the Housing Authority will actively seek input from residents and local organisations throughout the redevelopment process. The trademark rainbow colours will be preserved and incorporated into the future design, ensuring that the estate maintains its distinctive charm.

Upon completion, the new Choi Hung Estate will accommodate 9,200 households, marking an increase from the current 7,400. With its rich history, the estate holds special significance in Hong Kong. It was once the largest public estate in the city and was visited notable figures such as former US president Richard Nixon, Princess Margaret, and Princess Alexandra. Furthermore, it received the prestigious Silver Medal at the 1965 Hong Kong Institute of Architects Annual Awards.

The estate’s distinctive exterior has made it a beloved local landmark and a popular tourist attraction. Designed renowned architectural firm Palmer & Turner, who were also responsible for Jardine House and the original Bank of China, the building stands as a testament to Hong Kong’s architectural heritage.

Choi Hung Estate’s fame has extended even further, with the estate appearing in various K-pop music videos and winning accolades in the photography world. Photographer Jimmi Ho’s captivating photograph of the estate received recognition at the Sony World Photography Awards in 2016.

As the redevelopment plans unfold, the government remains committed to preserving the essence of Choi Hung Estate while breathing new life into the area for generations to come.