Hong Kong Student Imprisoned for Sedition in Landmark Case

In a landmark ruling, a Hong Kong court has sentenced a student to two months imprisonment for sedition over pro-independence social media posts she published while studying in Japan. This is the first known case in which a Hong Konger has been convicted under the colonial-era sedition law for online speech in Japan.

The sentencing of Mika Yuen, 23, has raised concerns among scholars and overseas activists, who view it as a distressing escalation of the chilling effect experienced individuals involved in Hong Kong affairs. Chief Magistrate Victor So emphasized the need for deterrent sentencing to prevent the subtle incitement of ignorant people.

Yuen pleaded guilty to sedition in late October, admitting to posting 13 pro-Hong Kong independence messages on Facebook and Instagram between September 2018 and March 2023. Despite most of these posts being published while she was studying in Japan, she was arrested in March upon returning to Hong Kong to renew her identity card.

While the defense initially disputed the magistrate’s court jurisdiction over the extraterritorial posts, they dropped this argument as the content remained unremoved. During mitigation, Yuen’s defense lawyer, Steven Kwan, highlighted her small number of friends and followers on social media and argued that her studies in Japan had broadened her perspectives, minimizing the likelihood of re-offending.

Sedition carries a maximum jail term of two years, but it is not listed among the offenses criminalized the Beijing-imposed national security law. However, the Court of Final Appeal has declared it an act that can endanger national security.

Commenting on the case, Tomoko Ako, a sociology and China studies professor at the University of Tokyo, emphasized the need for the Japanese government, universities, and society as a whole to take this matter seriously. Ako expressed concern over the erosion of freedoms that were once taken for granted, stating that many fail to recognize it as a significant problem.

Athena Tong, a board member of the Japan Hong Kong Democracy Alliance, sees this case as a reflection of the global repression of freedom of speech. She believes it will influence how members of the Hong Kong diaspora perceive the safety of traveling to the city, as returning may potentially lead to political prosecution.

While this case brings attention to the contentious issue of free speech, it also raises questions about jurisdiction and the impact of such convictions on individuals’ rights within a global context.

FAQs

1. What is sedition?

Sedition refers to conduct or speech inciting rebellion or resistance against the government or advocating its overthrow.

2. Can individuals be prosecuted for sedition based on online posts made outside their home country?

The jurisdiction and applicability of sedition laws to online posts made outside a person’s home country can vary. Each case depends on the specific legal framework and circumstances involved.