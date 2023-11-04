A Hong Kong Student Sentenced for Sedition over Social Media Posts – A Growing Threat to Freedom of Speech

A Hong Kong court has handed down a two-month prison sentence to a student for sedition due to pro-independence social media posts she made while studying in Japan. This marks the first known case of a Hong Konger convicted under the colonial-era sedition law for online speech conducted outside the city. The ruling has stirred concerns among scholars and overseas activists, who view it as a troubling escalation in the suppression of free expression related to Hong Kong affairs.

Chief Magistrate Victor So, in delivering the sentence, emphasized the need for deterrent punishment, stating that the subtle incitement of ignorant individuals was cause for concern. The convicted student, Mika Yuen, aged 23, pleaded guilty to sedition in October, acknowledging her involvement in 13 social media posts advocating for Hong Kong independence on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The majority of these posts were shared while she was studying in Japan, with messages boldly declaring her support for Hong Kong’s self-determination.

Although only two posts were published in Hong Kong, Yuen was arrested upon her return to the city to renew her identity card. During her trial, the defense initially questioned the court’s jurisdiction over content posted abroad, but abandoned the argument as Yuen had not deleted the incriminating posts. In her defense, Yuen’s lawyer argued that her social media reach was limited, and that her exposure to political studies in Japan had fostered open-mindedness and decreased the likelihood of re-offending.

Sedition carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail upon conviction. Notably, it is not among the offenses criminalized under the national security law imposed Beijing, but the Court of Final Appeal has deemed it a potentially threatening act to national security. This case has drawn attention from scholars and experts beyond Hong Kong, with Tomoko Ako, a professor of sociology and China studies at the University of Tokyo, highlighting the need for Japan to take this matter seriously to protect the freedoms and rights that are gradually eroding. Athena Tong, a board member of the Japan Hong Kong Democracy Alliance, laments the impact of this case on Hong Kong citizens residing overseas, noting their growing concerns about the risks associated with returning to the city.

