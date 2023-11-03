Hong Kong Student Sentenced for Sedition Over Pro-Independence Posts in Japan

A Hong Kong student studying in Japan has been sentenced to two months imprisonment for sedition due to pro-independence social media posts. This is the first known case in which a Hong Konger has been convicted under the colonial-era sedition law for online speech while outside of Hong Kong. The sentencing has raised concerns among scholars and activists, who see it as a clear escalation of the chilling effect on freedom of expression experienced individuals involved in Hong Kong affairs.

Mika Yuen, 23, pleaded guilty to sedition in late October for 13 pro-Hong Kong independence social media posts she made on Facebook and Instagram between September 2018 and March 2023. The majority of these posts were published during her time studying in Japan, where she expressed messages like “I am a Hongkonger; I advocate for Hong Kong independence” and “Hong Kong independence, the only way out.”

Yuen was arrested in March when she returned to Hong Kong to renew her identity card. Her defense initially contested the jurisdiction of the magistrate’s court over posts published outside of Hong Kong, but ultimately dropped the argument as Yuen did not remove the content.

During mitigation, Yuen’s defense lawyer highlighted that her social media account had a relatively small number of friends and followers. The lawyer also argued that Yuen had become more open-minded through studying politics in Japan and has a low likelihood of re-offending.

Sedition carries a maximum jail term of two years upon conviction. While it is not among the offenses criminalized the Beijing-imposed national security law, the Court of Final Appeal has ruled it as an act that can endanger national security.

The case has attracted attention beyond Hong Kong, with sociologists and China studies scholars calling for Japan’s government, universities, and society to take the situation seriously. Concerns have been raised about the erosion of freedoms and the global repression of freedom of speech.

