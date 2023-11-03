Hong Kong Student Sentenced for Sedition over Pro-Independence Social Media Posts

A student in Hong Kong has been sentenced to two months imprisonment for sedition after publishing pro-independence social media posts while studying in Japan. This marks the first known conviction of a Hong Konger under the colonial-era sedition law for online speech conducted outside of Hong Kong.

The case has raised concerns among scholars and overseas activists who believe it represents a troubling escalation of the chilling effect experienced individuals engaged in Hong Kong affairs. Chief Magistrate Victor So handed down the two-month jail sentence, emphasizing the need for deterrent sentencing due to the risk of subtly inciting ignorant people.

The student, identified as Mika Yuen, pleaded guilty to sedition in late October. The charges were related to 13 social media posts advocating for Hong Kong independence, which were published on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram between September 2018 and March 2023. It is worth noting that the majority of these posts were made while Yuen was studying in Japan, with only two published in Hong Kong itself. She was arrested upon returning to Hong Kong in March to renew her identity card.

While the defense initially challenged the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the magistrate’s court over the posts published abroad, they abandoned this argument as Yuen had not removed the content. During the mitigation process, Yuen’s lawyer, Steven Kwan, argued that her social media following was relatively small and highlighted her studies in politics at a Japanese law school, which he claimed had made her more open-minded and less likely to reoffend.

Sedition carries a maximum prison sentence of two years upon conviction. Although it is not explicitly criminalized the Beijing-imposed national security law, the Court of Final Appeal has categorized it as an act that can endanger national security.

This landmark case has drawn attention not only from local commentators but also from international observers, particularly in Japan. Tomoko Ako, a sociology and China studies professor at the University of Tokyo, stressed the need for the Japanese government, universities, and society to take this case seriously. She expressed concern over the gradual erosion of freedoms that are being taken for granted, with very few people recognizing it as a significant problem. Athena Tong, a board member of the Japan Hong Kong Democracy Alliance, stated that this case exemplifies the far-reaching repression of freedom of speech the Hong Kong government and its impact on the perception of safety for members of the Hong Kong diaspora.

