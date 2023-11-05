Fresh Perspective on Hong Kong Sedition Case and US Sanctions

A Hong Kong student studying in Japan has been sentenced to two months imprisonment for sedition due to her pro-independence social media posts. This case has sparked concerns among scholars and activists about the escalating chilling effect on individuals engaging with Hong Kong affairs. The conviction of Mika Yuen, the student in question, represents the first known use of Hong Kong’s colonial-era sedition law to punish online speech made outside of the territory.

The Hong Kong Chief Magistrate, Victor So, handed down the sentence, emphasizing the need for deterrent sentencing due to the potential of subtle incitement on “ignorant people.” Yuen had pleaded guilty to sedition charges for posting 13 pro-Hong Kong independence messages on Facebook and Instagram between September 2018 and March 2021. While most of these posts were made while she was studying in Japan, only two were shared from Hong Kong. She was arrested upon her return to the city.

One important aspect of the case was the defense’s earlier dispute over whether the magistrate’s court had jurisdiction over the posts published abroad. However, the defense eventually abandoned this argument as Yuen did not remove the content. Sedition carries a maximum jail term of two years upon conviction and is considered a potential threat to national security.

In a related development, a bipartisan bill was introduced in the United States, calling for sanctions against 49 Hong Kong officials, judges, and prosecutors involved in national security legal cases. This bill, known as the Hong Kong Sanctions Act, requires the U.S. president to determine whether these officials qualify for sanctions under existing U.S. legislation, including the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. The officials named in the bill include Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, Committee for Safeguarding National Security Secretary-General Sonny Au, Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee, Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, and High Court Judge Esther Toh.

The move the U.S. lawmakers has drawn condemnation from Hong Kong, with the city’s government spokesperson accusing them of grandstanding and attempting to intimidate. They urged U.S. politicians to stop interfering in Hong Kong matters, emphasizing that such issues are China’s internal affairs.

While this case raises concerns about the limits placed on freedom of speech in Hong Kong, it also underscores the growing international pressure on individuals involved in the city’s legal cases and political affairs. As the situation develops, it is crucial to monitor these ongoing debates and their implications for both Hong Kong and the broader global community.

FAQs

1. What were the pro-independence social media posts about?

The posts shared Mika Yuen during her time in Japan advocated for Hong Kong independence. She expressed her identity as a Hong Konger and stated that independence was the only way forward.

2. Can individuals outside Hong Kong be prosecuted under the sedition law?

Yes, the case of Mika Yuen shows that individuals can be prosecuted under the sedition law even if the posts were made outside of Hong Kong. This raises questions about extraterritorial jurisdiction and the reach of the law.

3. What is the Hong Kong Sanctions Act in the United States?

The Hong Kong Sanctions Act is a bill introduced in the United States that calls for sanctions against Hong Kong officials, judges, and prosecutors involved in national security legal cases. The bill requires the U.S. president to determine whether these individuals qualify for sanctions under existing U.S. legislation.

4. How has Hong Kong responded to the U.S. bill?

Hong Kong has condemned the move, accusing U.S. lawmakers of grandstanding and interfering in China’s internal affairs. The city’s government spokesperson urged U.S. politicians to respect international law and norms of international relations.