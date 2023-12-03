Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist Agnes Chow Flees to Canada Amidst China Crackdown

In a dramatic turn of events, prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has made the decision to jump police bail and flee to Canada. This comes after she was given permission to travel to Canada for further studies.

Chow, who was jailed in 2020 for participating in the anti-government protests of 2019, was released earlier this year. However, she is still under investigation for “collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security.” In a social media post on her 27th birthday, she disclosed that she had been accepted a university in Toronto.

To regain possession of her passport, Chow was compelled to undertake a police-escorted trip to mainland China in August. During this trip, she felt constantly under surveillance and was shown an exhibition of China’s achievements along with a visit to the headquarters of the technology firm Tencent, where she was coerced into posing for photos.

Upon her return to Hong Kong, she was then required to sign letters expressing remorse for her past political actions and to thank the police for organizing the trip. Feeling the pressure and fearing for her safety, both physically and mentally, Chow has taken the difficult decision to not return to Hong Kong.

The authorities in Hong Kong have been cracking down on pro-democracy activists since the 2019 protests, culminating in the implementation of the national security law in 2020. This has resulted in increased censorship, arrests, and an erosion of the city’s autonomy.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Agnes Chow decide to flee to Canada?

A: Agnes Chow made the decision to flee to Canada due to concerns about her personal safety, as well as the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong.

Q: Is Agnes Chow facing charges?

A: Agnes Chow is still under investigation in connection to pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s trial on allegations of “collusion with foreign forces” to endanger China’s national security, but she has not yet been charged.

Q: How has the Chinese government cracked down on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong?

A: The Chinese government has implemented the national security law in Hong Kong, leading to increased censorship, arrests, and a diminishing of the city’s autonomy.