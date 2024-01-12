Prosecution Relies on Expert Report in Jimmy Lai’s National Security Trial

Prosecutors in Hong Kong have presented an expert report on social media platforms as part of media mogul Jimmy Lai’s national security trial. Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, is accused of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and publishing “seditious” materials. The trial, which is seen as a test of the city’s press freedom, has entered its eighth day.

During the court session, government prosecutor Ivan Cheung read out a report computer forensics expert Chow Kam Pui. The report detailed the functions of popular social media platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal, Facebook, Twitter (now known as X), and YouTube. The prosecution is relying on evidence from these platforms, including messages and social media posts Lai and his alleged co-conspirators, to build their case.

Chow’s report explained the features of each platform, including group chats, message editing and deletion, the significance of blue ticks on WhatsApp, and the impact of sharing posts with comments on Facebook. The report also covered Twitter, where Lai was active in 2020, and described its various post types and tagging system.

In addition, Chow provided information on YouTube, the second most visited website globally. He explained how users can register, upload videos, create playlists, and leave comments. The report also detailed YouTube’s livestreaming feature, which was initially limited to channels with at least 10,000 subscribers but can now be accessed channels with at least 50 subscribers.

Lai, who has been in custody since December 2020, faces charges of conspiring to publish “seditious” materials and colluding with foreign forces. Three companies linked to the Apple Daily newspaper are also charged. The trial is scheduled to last 80 days and is closely watched as a reflection of press freedom in Hong Kong.

The prosecution plans to call former Apple Daily editor Cheung Kim-hung as an accomplice witness. However, Lai’s lead defence counsel will be absent from the trial for two weeks due to personal reasons, delaying the witness’s testimony.

The national security law, imposed Beijing in June 2020, criminalizes subversion, secession, foreign collusion, and terrorism. Critics argue that the law has been used to suppress opposition voices and civil society groups, while authorities claim it has restored peace and stability in the city.