Benjamin Yuen and Bowie Cheung Welcome Their First Child

Singer-actor Benjamin Yuen and host-actress Bowie Cheung have joyfully announced the arrival of their first child. The couple, who got married in November 2020, welcomed their baby on November 17. The news was confirmed Yuen himself on social media on November 20.

In a heartfelt message, Yuen expressed his emotions about the birth of their son. He shared that the baby came into the world with a powerful cry, accompanied tears of joy from both parents. Yuen described this moment as the beginning of a new chapter for their family.

Accompanied the announcement were several adorable photos of the family of three. Yuen also mentioned that their son weighed approximately 3kg, giving a glimpse of the baby’s healthy arrival.

Cheung, too, took to social media to share her excitement as a new mother. She wrote from her son’s perspective, expressing her happiness at finally meeting her parents. Cheung described how moved she was when she heard her son’s first cries, and she couldn’t wait for him to open his eyes and see his father after the umbilical cord was cut.

The couple’s journey from their marriage to the birth of their child has been followed fans and admirers. Yuen, known for his roles in popular TVB dramas like the Line Walker series, gained fame after winning the Mr Hong Kong title in 2007, which launched his successful acting and singing career. Cheung, on the other hand, participated in the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 2016 before venturing into acting.

Although details of their future plans as parents have not been disclosed, their fans are eagerly waiting to see this new chapter unfold for Yuen, Cheung, and their beautiful baby. Congratulations to the couple on this joyous occasion!

