Maharashtra ATS Arrests Trainee for Leaking Sensitive Information

Summary: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended a 22-year-old trainee working in a government department for allegedly leaking classified information about restricted areas to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The accused, Gaurav Patil, was introduced to the operatives through social networking sites, where they posed as women and paid him for sharing confidential data. This is the second case this year in which the state ATS has arrested individuals under the Official Secrets Act.

In a recent development, the Maharashtra ATS has made an arrest in a case involving the leaking of sensitive information. Gaurav Patil, a trainee civil apprentice at the Naval Dock, was taken into custody after it was discovered that he had been sharing classified data on restricted areas with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Patil was allegedly honey trapped these operatives, who posed as women on social networking sites and enticed him into divulging confidential information in exchange for monetary compensation.

Authorities have registered a case against Patil under the Official Secrets Act and are currently investigating the matter. The ATS is working to identify and apprehend the three other individuals on Patil’s contact list who are believed to be involved in the espionage operation. Police are also examining Patil’s social media accounts and financial transactions to gather additional evidence.

This incident marks the second case of its kind this year, following the arrest of scientist Pradeep Kurulkar in May. Kurulkar, a scientist at a Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratory in Pune, was apprehended on charges of leaking classified information to a Pakistani intelligence agent. The ATS had presented a comprehensive chargesheet against Kurulkar, and his bail plea was recently rejected a special ATS court in Pune.

The Maharashtra ATS’s enforcement of the Official Secrets Act demonstrates the government’s commitment to safeguarding national security. The cases serve as reminders of the continuous threats posed foreign intelligence agencies and the necessity for heightened vigilance in identifying and countering espionage activities.