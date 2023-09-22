How to Recreate the Honey Lips Trend

Are you tired of trying to keep up with all the latest beauty trends? Well, we have good news for you. There’s a new trend that’s as sweet as honey and definitely worth trying. It’s called the Honey Lips trend, and it’s all about achieving shimmery and luscious-looking lips.

So how do you recreate this stunning look? We’re going to break it down for you in four easy steps.

Step 1: Exfoliation

The first step to achieving honey-dripping lips is to exfoliate. This will help remove any dead skin cells and dry flakes, leaving you with a smooth canvas. One simple DIY scrub you can try is mixing honey and sugar together and massaging it gently in circular motions all over your lips.

Step 2: Gold Eyeshadow

Once your lips are soft and supple, it’s time to add some shine. Apply a golden eyeshadow to your lips using your fingertip. Focus on the center of your lips, particularly the cupid’s bow and the middle of your lower lip. Using a liquid eyeshadow will make the application easier to control and prevent any mess.

Step 3: Lip Liner

Next, take a neutral or pinkish-hued lip liner and define the shape of your lips. You can also use a darker brown shade for extra definition. If you prefer, you can apply a coat of nudish lipstick on top, but this step is optional.

Step 4: Gloss, Gloss, Gloss!

The final step to achieve the honey lips look is to apply a generous coat of gloss. You can use a lip oil for added hydration. To enhance the overall look, opt for a gloss with a goldish tint.

Now you’re ready to rock the Honey Lips trend and enjoy your shimmery and luscious-looking lips!

