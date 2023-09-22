How to Recreate the Honey Lips Trend

Cheryl King

Are you tired of trying to keep up with all the latest beauty trends? Well, we have good news for you. There’s a new trend that’s as sweet as honey and definitely worth trying. It’s called the Honey Lips trend, and it’s all about achieving shimmery and luscious-looking lips.

So how do you recreate this stunning look? We’re going to break it down for you in four easy steps.

Step 1: Exfoliation

The first step to achieving honey-dripping lips is to exfoliate. This will help remove any dead skin cells and dry flakes, leaving you with a smooth canvas. One simple DIY scrub you can try is mixing honey and sugar together and massaging it gently in circular motions all over your lips.

Step 2: Gold Eyeshadow

Once your lips are soft and supple, it’s time to add some shine. Apply a golden eyeshadow to your lips using your fingertip. Focus on the center of your lips, particularly the cupid’s bow and the middle of your lower lip. Using a liquid eyeshadow will make the application easier to control and prevent any mess.

Step 3: Lip Liner

Next, take a neutral or pinkish-hued lip liner and define the shape of your lips. You can also use a darker brown shade for extra definition. If you prefer, you can apply a coat of nudish lipstick on top, but this step is optional.

Step 4: Gloss, Gloss, Gloss!

The final step to achieve the honey lips look is to apply a generous coat of gloss. You can use a lip oil for added hydration. To enhance the overall look, opt for a gloss with a goldish tint.

Now you’re ready to rock the Honey Lips trend and enjoy your shimmery and luscious-looking lips!

