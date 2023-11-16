Honda Teases Old-School Styled Bike: A Fresh Addition to the Hness CB350 Lineup

Honda India has recently piqued the curiosity of motorcycle enthusiasts releasing a teaser of an upcoming bike on its social media platforms. Set to capture the essence of old-school design, this new offering from Honda is sure to make waves in the market. While the details remain a mystery, the teaser image provides some hints as to what we can expect.

Based on the image, it is quite likely that this new bike will be a variant of the existing Hness CB350 model. The tubular grab rail, split seat with a tan leather cover, single-piece handlebar, and round mirrors are reminiscent of the Hness CB350’s design. Moreover, the teaser video showcases features such as telescopic front forks, a Nissin front brake caliper, and an alloy wheel, all of which bear a striking resemblance to the Hness CB350’s equipment. It wouldn’t be surprising if Honda unveils an additional trim for this popular model.

The Hness CB350 is already available in four variants in India – DLX, DLX Pro, DLX Pro Chrome, and Legacy Edition. All these variants share the same powerful 348.36cc single-cylinder engine, generating 20.78bhp and 30Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. LED illumination, ABS, side stand engine cut-off, and voice control (excluding DLX mode) are some of the notable features present across the entire lineup. The launch date for the new variant has yet to be announced, but it is anticipated to compete with Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 and Bullet 350.

Excitement is building, as motorcycle enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of this new addition to Honda’s lineup. Stay tuned for further updates as Honda reveals more about this captivating new bike.

