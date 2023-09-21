TikToker’s Stairwell Video Leads to Husband Finding Out About Infidelity

In a shocking turn of events, a TikToker’s viral video of his date’s apartment stairwell has led to the man’s husband discovering his infidelity. The video, posted user Charlie (@charliebcx), shows him dancing on the stairs to a medieval rendition of Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie.” The video quickly gained over 1.5 million views, with many commenters finding amusement in Charlie’s bold antics while his date was presumably still asleep.

However, one viewer warned Charlie that the man’s partner might come across the video and find out about their husband’s affair. Unfortunately, this prediction came true. Charlie posted subsequent texts he received from the married man, in which the husband confronts him about recording a TikTok video on his staircase. The husband also mentions that he saw the video and asks if Charlie and his husband had met.

The dramatic turn of events left viewers shocked and intrigued. Commenters expressed their surprise and amusement at the unfolding situation. Some found humor in the suggestive name Charlie gave the man in his phone, while others eagerly anticipated an update on the situation.

The Daily Dot reached out to Charlie for comment via TikTok, but there has been no response as of yet. The video has amassed over 905,900 views since its posting, indicating the public’s interest in the story.

This incident serves as a reminder that in the age of social media, even seemingly innocuous videos can have unintended consequences. It also highlights the potential risks of infidelity in relationships and the role that technology can play in exposing such behavior.

Sources:

– TikTok video @charliebcx

– The Daily Dot article Sarah Kester