The Power of Community: Cenex Launches Hometown Throwdown

Cenex, the energy brand of CHS Inc., is making a big splash with its latest initiative, Hometown Throwdown. This social first contest aims to celebrate local pride highlighting what makes each hometown festival unique. The best part? Qualifying festivals have the chance to win up to $100,000 to take their celebrations to the next level.

Cenex has always had deep roots in local communities, with over 1,400 retail locations across 19 states being run members of the community themselves. It’s no surprise, then, that the company has a long history of giving back. To date, Cenex has donated over half a million dollars in grants to support various local projects. From revitalizing baseball fields to providing athletic workshops in schools and supporting local food shelters, Cenex is dedicated to making a positive impact.

To enter the Hometown Throwdown contest, individuals and organizations can nominate their festival posting a photo on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, using the hashtags #PoweredLocally and #Contest. Nominations can also be submitted through an online entry form on the Hometown Throwdown website. The entry period for the competition runs until December 15, 2023.

Once the entry period closes, three finalists will be selected in April 2024, and public voting will open. In May 2024, the grand-prize winner will be announced and awarded $100,000 to enhance their festival. The two remaining finalists will receive $25,000 each.

To be eligible for the contest, festivals must be organized a local chamber of commerce, municipality, downtown commission, community-oriented non-profit group, or a similar organization. Nebraska is one of the 19 states where these festivals must take place to qualify.

For more information about Hometown Throwdown, including entry requirements and restrictions, visit CenexHometownThrowdown.com.

