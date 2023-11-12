Bizarre Black Slime Found Under Floorboards Sparks Mystery

A homeowner in Melbourne, Australia has left social media users both disturbed and puzzled after sharing shocking photos of a nightmarish black substance hidden beneath the floorboards of her friend’s house. The woman, named Hannah Sycamore, discovered the sinister-looking slime when her friend was tearing out the flooring.

Seeking answers, Sycamore turned to the Australian fungus group on Facebook and posted the spine-chilling images, asking for any insights about the strange substance. The accompanying photos reveal a dark mass resembling a malevolent presence from a Japanese horror film, with its black tendrils weaving across the floor.

Facebook users had various theories regarding the identity of this frightening phenomenon, ranging from black mold to tree roots. Some witty commenters referred to the tendrils as the “veins of ‘nooope’,” while others likened the slimy mass to the Mind Flayer from the popular TV series “Stranger Things” or the alien symbiote “Venom” from Marvel movies.

Mycology enthusiasts proposed that the substance could possibly be slime mold, tree roots, or the notorious black mold, which has been linked to health issues such as respiratory problems and dementia. Adam Labrock, the “Head Fun Guy” at the Mushroom Co, a New Zealand-based urban fungus farm, suggested that the mass might be Armillaria (honey fungi), which could have grown from tree roots and infiltrated the house.

Even experts in the field of mycology were perplexed this extraordinary find. Dr. Patricia Kaishian, the Curator of Mycology at the New York State Museum in Albany, examined the photographs and identified the substance as the mycelium of “wet rot” fungus known as Coniophora puteana.

Although this bizarre discovery adds to the growing list of fungal anomalies in Australia, this particular case remains a mystery. It serves as a reminder of the fascinating and sometimes eerie wonders that can be found lurking beneath our feet.

