Mysterious Delivery: Chickens Found Abandoned on Homeowner’s Driveway

Summary: A bewildering discovery was made when a homeowner stumbled upon a pile of packages on their driveway. Upon closer inspection, they found three sealed cardboard boxes containing 12 chickens. The delivery seemed to have gone awry, leaving the residents puzzled and concerned for the welfare of the birds. Animal rescue officer Ollie Wilkes from the RSPCA arrived at the scene and safely transported the chickens to the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch’s South Yorkshire Animal Centre. While the circumstances remain mysterious, the chickens are in good health and are now up for adoption.

In an unusual turn of events, an unsuspecting homeowner stumbled upon a puzzling scene outside their doorstep. Instead of the usual online shopping packages they were accustomed to receiving, they found a collection of messy boxes and bags containing chicken feed. Curiosity piqued, they inspected the packages only to find 12 live chickens huddled inside sealed cardboard boxes.

“It was a shocking discovery, as if someone had attempted to deliver these chickens but something went terribly wrong,” remarked Ollie Wilkes, an animal rescue officer with the RSPCA.

The homeowner wasted no time in reaching out to the RSPCA for immediate assistance. Wilkes promptly arrived to ensure the safety of the chickens and transported them to the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch’s South Yorkshire Animal Centre. Veterinary professionals carefully examined the birds and fortunately, they appeared to be healthy, despite the bizarre circumstances.

The investigation into the origin of the delivery has proven to be a puzzling mystery. No documentation was found within the boxes, leaving authorities without any leads. Security camera footage unveiled a van dropping off the chickens, but no further details could be discerned.

In an effort to shed light on the situation, Wilkes distributed posters throughout the neighborhood, yet no one has come forward with crucial information. Despite the enigma surrounding their arrival, the chickens have found temporary solace in the animal center. Notably, four of the chickens have already been adopted, while the remaining eight are eagerly awaiting their forever homes.

The RSPCA advises against ordering animals online and offers informative guidelines on their website for those interested in adopting chickens. To support the RSPCA’s ongoing efforts to care for and protect animals in need, generous donations are encouraged.